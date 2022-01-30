More Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $61,246.66 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $61,246.66 and $222.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

