Morgan Stanley Cuts Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Price Target to $16.00

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNDT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Mandiant stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

