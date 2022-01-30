Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Short Interest Update

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $2,701,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $168,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $5,886,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $199,000.

Shares of MCAE stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

