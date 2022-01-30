Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$10.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report earnings of ($10.98) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($8.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($13.79). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($23.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($60.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($65.67) to ($53.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($32.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($39.05) to ($27.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NBR traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $107.40. The company had a trading volume of 112,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,299. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.