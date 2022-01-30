Nash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $172,322.00 (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Nash has traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nash has a total market cap of $23.57 million and approximately $172,322.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.13 or 0.06842676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,920.19 or 1.00024126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

