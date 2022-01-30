Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NHMD stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 3,548,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,982. Nate’s Food has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
