National Bankshares Reiterates “C$1.60” Price Target for Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN)

National Bankshares set a C$1.60 price target on Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ADZN stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94. Adventus Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.77 and a 12-month high of C$1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

