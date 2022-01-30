Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 824 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 228,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,206,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 173,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,778,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

NYSE MCO opened at $336.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $263.61 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

