Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 375 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $243.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.01 and a 200-day moving average of $295.71. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.36 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

