Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.23. 14,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 20,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The stock has a market cap of $82.58 million, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.