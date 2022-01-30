Nerve Finance (NRV) Price Hits $0.0288 on Exchanges

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $132,512.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

