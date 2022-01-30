Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $127.63. 203,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.86. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.