Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior target price of $450.00.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $545.97.

NFLX opened at $384.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $569.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.19. Netflix has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $70,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

