Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00096675 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

