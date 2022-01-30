Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $495.68 million and $6.67 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.77 or 0.06844269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,053.86 or 1.00143884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052373 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 505,672,225 coins and its circulating supply is 505,671,631 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

