New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.41

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.41 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get New York Times alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.