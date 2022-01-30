NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $11.66 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $518.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

