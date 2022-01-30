NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $19.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,829 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up approximately 1.2% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,143,000 after acquiring an additional 359,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 267,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $96.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

