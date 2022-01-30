NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.76 and its 200-day moving average is $201.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

