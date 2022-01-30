NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $93.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

