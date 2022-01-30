NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 205.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,384,845 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet makes up 2.1% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $34,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $168,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB opened at $19.56 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

