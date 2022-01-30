NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,637 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 841.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.