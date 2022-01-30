Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $23.00. 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,420. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,618,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2,379.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 426,666 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,904,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

