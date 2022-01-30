Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Down 5.4%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 8,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 122,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEXA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.01 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 89.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 93,616 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 15.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

