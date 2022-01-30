Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Down 5.4%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 8,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 122,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEXA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.65.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 89.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 93,616 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 15.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.