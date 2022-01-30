Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Acquired by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,922,000 after acquiring an additional 93,168 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,706,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Nomura assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

NTDOY opened at $61.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTDOY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.