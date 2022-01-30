Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 106.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 119,543 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,436,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,443,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 248.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 151,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

