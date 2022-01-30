Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NMR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. On average, analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

