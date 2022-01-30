Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,638,600 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the December 31st total of 1,385,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NNFSF remained flat at $$5.80 during trading hours on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.
About Nongfu Spring
