Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Increased to SEK 123 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Pareto Securities downgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.46.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.