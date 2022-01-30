Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $55,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,619,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,223,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $271.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $236.10 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

