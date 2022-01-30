Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
NHYDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.86 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.54.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
