Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.86 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

