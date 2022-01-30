Northern Technologies International Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.03. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

