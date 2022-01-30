Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$42.25 at Scotiabank

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.25.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$35.54 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$34.95 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 92.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.89.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 313.32%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

