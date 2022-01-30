Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%.

NRIM traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.28. 12,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,431. The company has a market cap of $268.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

