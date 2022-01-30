nOS Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One nOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the US dollar. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.27 or 0.06829922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,909.50 or 0.99765764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003167 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.