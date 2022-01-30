NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Update

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:NSTM opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. NovelStem International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Get NovelStem International alerts:

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.