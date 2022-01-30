NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Update

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
OTCMKTS:NSTM opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. NovelStem International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
NovelStem International Company Profile
