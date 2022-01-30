NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE NRG opened at $39.90 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.