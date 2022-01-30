Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after acquiring an additional 957,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,896,000 after acquiring an additional 303,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,796 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $17.66 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $787.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

