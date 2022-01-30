Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Up 588.5% in January

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 588.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
JSD opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
