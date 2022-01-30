Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Up 588.5% in January

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 588.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

JSD opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 698,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

