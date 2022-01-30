O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1,464.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Donegal Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.60 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGICA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

