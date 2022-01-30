O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

NYSE ELF opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,377. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

