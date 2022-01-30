O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 162,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.06. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 69.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

