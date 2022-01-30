O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,861 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

