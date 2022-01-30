Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $2,281,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,713 shares of company stock worth $9,459,253 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

