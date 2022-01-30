Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report $57.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.25 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $38.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $233.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.64 million to $236.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $241.67 million, with estimates ranging from $239.77 million to $243.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

OCSL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,395. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.