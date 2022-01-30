Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.32.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $184.24 on Thursday. Okta has a 1 year low of $171.86 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Okta by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Okta by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.