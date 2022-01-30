Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,613,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

ODFL opened at $293.49 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.72 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.20 and its 200-day moving average is $312.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

