Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.99

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.99 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 1917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 342,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

