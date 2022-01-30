Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $246,000 Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 45.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,566 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 57,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFPT shares. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $506.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. Research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

