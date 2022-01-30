One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Short Interest Update

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEPW. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter worth $7,513,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 728,446 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter worth $5,837,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter worth $4,296,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter worth $3,638,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OEPW remained flat at $$9.70 on Friday. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,692. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

